Genome Foundation, FABA sign MoU on training students

Hyderabad: City-based Genome Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) recently to provide training to students, scientists, clinicians and medical graduates by sharing the available expertise and facilities.

On the scope and purpose of MoU, Dr K P C Gandhi, the MD of the Foundation said it was to mutually supplement, support and strengthen their sources to provide structured modules of training through collaborative efforts with FABA.

He stressed on the importance of the availability and accessibility of latest equipment, rich expertise of eminent scientists in promoting the bio-entrepreneurship while welcoming students, researchers, and enthusiastic start-ups to make use of the facilities for their personal and professional development and career growth.

Prof P Reddanna, the executive president of FABA and a professor of University of Hyderabad, highlighted the activities of Bio-Asia, the flagship event of FABA, which is being organised here annually for the past 16 years, to help flourish the biotechnology industry worldwide.

Dr Gandhi welcomed FABA officials, headed by Dr Reddanna, to visit the state-of-the-art facilities for genetic diagnostics, research, training and counselling and introduced his scientists who published their work in high impact journals.