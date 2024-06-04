Girls eclipse boys in TS POLYCET 2024

Hyderabad: In the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024 results declared on Monday, girls exhibited outstanding performance, surpassing boys.

According to officials from the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), out of 92,808 registered candidates for the test, 82,809 appeared for the exams. Among them, 69,728 candidates (84.20 per cent) have qualified. Notably, 36,496 females qualified at 84.20 per cent in MPC and 86.63 per cent in MBiPC streams, while 46,313 boys qualified at 80 per cent in MPC and 77.90 percent in MBiPC streams.





The POLYCET 2024 entrance test caters to candidates aspiring for admission into all diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/technology offered at polytechnics/institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics/institutions within private engineering colleges) in Telangana. Additionally, it encompasses diploma in agriculture, agriculture engineering, seed technology, and organic agriculture courses provided by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), as well as diploma courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU).

