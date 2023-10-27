GITAM Announces Winners of G-HACK 2023

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Technology, in association with the Innovation Centre, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2023 G-HACK, the annual Hackathon of GITAM. The winners were announced on Friday, and represent various engineering colleges near and around Hyderabad.

This year's Hackathon was a resounding success, bringing together hundreds of curious minds for a one-day-long event on October 26. The Hackathon was sponsored by Jamboree, Red Bull, and Sandeep Technologies, and showcased the immense talent and innovation of the participating teams.

A total of 21 teams, including CMR Engineering College, MGIT, Pallavi Engineering College, Keshav Memorial Engineering College, and IIT Hyderabad, applied to join the Hackathon. The projects were evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges who rated them on criteria such as user interface, functionality, and level of difficulty.

"The G-HACK is a crucible for curiosity and an incubator for innovation," said Prof. P.Trinatha Rao, First Year Coordinator at GITAM, Hyderabad. "We are proud to witness the incredible talent and dedication displayed by all the participants."

The winners of the 2023 G-HACK are as follows:

Team Zeroday, composed of Rohan Vudavagandla, Mohammed Sirajuddin, Sai Raj Vadeghar, and Thrayambakeshwara Prasad Punnam, from MLRIT Engineering College, won a cash reward of Rs.10,000/- and Rs.3,000 worth of vouchers.

Team Tarnishers, composed of B.Tarun and K.Nishma, from GITAM and GRIET won a cash reward of Rs.6,000/- and Rs.3,000 worth of vouchers.

Team Tarangini Hydro Tech, comprised of K.Venkata Sriram, Varshitha Patel, Saathvik Vardhan, Sai Ganesh, A.Pujitha, and G.Pujitha, from MGIT Engineering College won a cash reward of Rs.4,000/- and Rs.3,000 worth of vouchers.

Additionally, team Aqua innovators, comprised of Abhishek Sharma, K.Maneesha, M.Naveen, G.Abhishek, and J.Sneha Madhuri, from MGIT Engineering College received Rs.3,000 worth of vouchers, and all participants were awarded participation certificates.



