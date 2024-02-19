Live
GITAM celebrates Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Highlights
394 birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad on Monday to commemorate one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India.
Hyderabad: 394 birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad on Monday to commemorate one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India. GITAM higher officials paid rich floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj, saying his life continues to motivate millions. Considered as the greatest Maratha ruler, Shivaji was known for establishing a competent and liberal civil rule with well-structured administrative organizations.
Prof. D S Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Other Officials, NSS & Student Life Coordinators, faculty, staff and students were present.
