GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad hosted pramana-2024 second day with an automobile expo here on Friday, students from diverse backgrounds around the city have explore the latest advancements in the automobile industry.

Various engaging activities and competitions were organized. Students had the opportunity to participate in a one-day Entrepreneur workshop, Dance workshop, Architecture Model Display, Raw & Real Dance Competition, Robo Soccer, and Photography Competition. These events aimed to provide a platform for students to showcase their skills, creativity, and innovation.

One of the highlights of the day was the ramp walk event, where participants exuded charm and beauty through their body language, attire, and confidence. The Artist Showcase round witnessed exceptional performances by Ram Miriyala and Sahiti Chaganti, who mesmerized the audience with their rendition of the latest cine songs.

The second day of the festival also focused on empowering students to overcome stage fear by providing them with a chance to perform and display their talents in front of a large crowd. These student performances were met with tremendous applause and support from the audience.

The Pramana festival will conclude with an electrifying EDM/DJ Night (Electronic Dance Music Night), where everyone will come together to immerse themselves in the power of music and embark on a new dimension. Project 91 and Nina Suerta are set to captivate the GITAMites with their incredible performances.



