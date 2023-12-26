GITAM inaugurates Pramana-2024 Secretariat

Hyderabad: The excitement is palpable as GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, inaugurated the secretariat (office) of Pramana-2024, a Techno-Cultural-Management Fest, on Tuesday.

Pramana-2024 is set to be a spectacular confluence of Technical and Management competitions along with captivating cultural performances. The fest promises a diverse range of events, including Ramp Walk, Symphony, Concert, Battle of Bands, Carnival, Tech Talks, Pitch Festival, Management Events, and more.

Prof. Rama Sastry Vedala, during the inauguration, emphasized the need for extensive publicity to attract students beyond the campus. He suggested that the fest's popularity could be enhanced through large participation. He advised the Pramana committees' members to organize technically rich programs such as Robotics, E-Yantra, Hackathon, Design Competitions, etc., along with a mix of some technical events. He highlighted the importance of preparing a comprehensive website to reach a wider audience. Prof. Karunakar. B of GITAM School of Business urged the fest organizers to involve students from all schools within GITAM, ensuring widespread participation and engagement.

Dr. P. Trinadha Rao, Convener of Pramana-2024, expressed optimism that the upcoming fest would surpass the success of its predecessors. DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, and Heads of various departments were present, adding their support and enthusiasm to the inauguration.