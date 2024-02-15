Live
GITAM organises guest lecture on Nurturing Research
Hyderabad: GITAM School of Pharmacy (GSP), Hyderabad hosted a guest lecture on "Nurturing Research" by Dr Anu Vrat Sharma, Founder and Director, Anu Spectra Consulting, Hyderabad, held at the GSP campus here on Thursday. The lecture aimed to highlight the potential for academic and research opportunities in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.
During the lecture, Dr. Anu Vrat Sharma emphasised the importance of qualifications and research passion in the field of pharmaceuticals. He highlighted that most pharma jobs require individuals to possess a certain level of qualification and research zeal, ranging from a bachelor's degree to a Ph.D. His speech resonated well with the young professionals in attendance and was met with appreciation.
This guest lecture serves as a stepping stone towards building a robust research ecosystem in the pharmaceutical field. Dr. AnuVrat Sharma spoke about the concept of sapere-aude- daring to know, to encourage students, faculty, and researchers to show courage in unraveling the mysteries of the enigmatic research world. He emphasized that research requires a strong foundation of education, ethics, and moral values, all of which are cultivated during higher education courses at institutions like GITAM University.
Prof. G. Shiva Kumar, Principal of GITAM School of Pharmacy, extended a warm welcome to Dr. AnuVrat Sharma felicitated him for sharing his expertise with the students and faculty. The program concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Gatadi Srikanth, coordinator of the event.