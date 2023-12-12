GITAM to Host 'India’s Educational Leadership Confluence' on Dec 13

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, is set to organize a groundbreaking event, 'India’s Educational Leadership Confluence,' on Wednesday. This one-day conclave aims to bring together approximately 200 principals from CBSE Schools and Junior Colleges across India.

The confluence, hosted by GITAM, will serve as a platform for influential educational leaders to engage in discussions and strategize innovative approaches to integrate Liberal Arts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in higher education. The event is designed to facilitate collaborative discussions and ideation, promoting the advancement of educational methodologies.

The program will feature two insightful panels:

Fostering Research and Innovation within the Realm of Higher Education: This panel will explore strategies to encourage and support research and innovation in the higher education sector.

The Power of Convergence: How Liberal Arts and STEM Drive Innovation: This panel will discuss the synergies between Liberal Arts and STEM education and how their convergence can drive innovation in the educational landscape.

The confluence is an excellent opportunity for educational leaders to gain valuable insights, share best practices, and contribute to the ongoing discourse on shaping the future of education in India.

Interested principals from various CBSE Schools and Junior Colleges are invited to participate in this event, contributing to the collective effort to enhance the quality and effectiveness of education.