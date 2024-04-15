Greenko School of Sustainability Announces PhD Fellowships to Support Technology Development for Net Zero Transition

Hyderabad : The Greenko School of Sustainability (GSS), a collaboration between Greenko Group and IIT Hyderabad, has announced a call for applications for fully funded PhD fellowship programs in Sustainable Engineering for the year 2024. The applications will close on 20th April 2024.

The 6 Greenko Fellowships offer a monthly stipend of INR 75,000 for up to 4 years, while the 4 MoE Fellowships are available for 5 years as per the Government of India norms. The Research Fellowships offered by the school are to attract the best science and engineering talent to research in sustainability science and technology.





“This is an exceptional opportunity for research students interested in technology development to advance energy transition, industrial decarbonisation and sustainable development expressed Prof. Sireesh Saride Chair, Greenko School of Sustainability, IIT Hyderabad.









He added “Greenko Research Fellowships stands out as one of the most lucrative financially and, provide valuable opportunities for aspiring scientists and engineers to develop technologies for Net Zero Transition and sustainable development”.





GSS has shortlisted and launched over seven mission-oriented research and technology development projects in sustainable engineering and the selected candidates for fellowships will be part of these projects.



“The world is striving for net-zero by 2050 and the technologies required for this transition have to be developed during this decade. GSS would like to play a key role in meeting this goal and ensuring a just transition. Furthermore, the Greenko Fellowships have contingency to support foreign travel for collaboration and participation in international conferences.” Prof Sireesh, stated.



Greenko School of Sustainability (GSS), with over a lakh square foot of built-up area is designed and adheres to net-zero.

The research fellows at Greenko School of Sustainability will join ongoing research projects in

1. Development and Performance Evaluation of a Direct Injection Ammonia based Dual Fuel CI engine

2. Development and Realization of High Energy Lithium-based Rechargeable Batteries for Electric Vehicles

3. Unassisted Solar Seawater Splitting PEC Cells for Sustainable Hydrogen Generation



4. Electric Swing Adsorption for Carbon Capture and Lithium Recovery

5. Development of Low-Cost Organic Porous Solids for CO2 Capture

6. Biomass valorization: Developing novel methods for pretreatment and biopolymer (bioplastic) synthesis

7. Investigation on Direct Reduction using Ammonia - A Novel Green Alternative Iron making Process

To be eligible for the Project fellowships, candidates must have cleared national eligibility tests such as UGC-NET/GATE/CEED/CSIR, among others, and hold a first-class degree in their respective bachelor's and master's programs.

For MoE fellowships, candidates must hold an M.Tech/M.Sc/M.Arch/M.Des in any discipline aligned with the research thrust areas of the school.

The selection process involves a written test and/or interview, and selected applicants will be communicated through emails. The school is also offering admission to external PhD programs for candidates with at least 2 years of relevant experience.



How to Apply: Applications are accepted online, Create a login on IITH webpage at: http://www.iith.ac.in/phdadmissions

About The Greenko School of Sustainability

Established in 2022, a collaboration between Greenko Group and IIT Hyderabad, offers three masters' programs: Sustainable Engineering, Energy Science & Technology, and E-waste Resource Engineering and Management.

The school ambition is to become the fulcrum to develop knowledge and skills needed for Energy Transition and Industrial Transformation. The school aims to be one of the top 10 global education and research organizations in sustainability science and technology.

Through Research, Education, Training and Skilling, the school mission is to accelerate solutions for effective and just Net Zero and Energy Transition and Industrial Transformation. For more info, visit https://gss.iith.ac.in/