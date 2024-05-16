Live
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
Just In
Group-1 Prelims grand tests to be held at BC Study Circles
Hyderabad: Telangana BC Study Circles announced on Wednesday that offline grand tests will be conducted for TSPSC Group-I (Prelims) at all 12 TS BC Study Circles functioning across the State and for the UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) Examination, 2024, in Hyderabad for the interested aspirants.
According to the officials, the grand test will be held for TSPSC Group-I on May 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31, and June 1 and 3. Similarly, the grand test for the UPSC Civil Service Examination will be held on May 23, 26, 28, 30, and June 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12. Interested and eligible candidates should submit their applications online on the website www.tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in, and for more information can contact 040-24071178 or 040-27077929.