Group-1 Prelims grand tests to be held at BC Study Circles

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Study Circles announced on Wednesday that offline grand tests will be conducted for TSPSC Group-I (Prelims) at all 12 TS BC...

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Study Circles announced on Wednesday that offline grand tests will be conducted for TSPSC Group-I (Prelims) at all 12 TS BC Study Circles functioning across the State and for the UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) Examination, 2024, in Hyderabad for the interested aspirants.

According to the officials, the grand test will be held for TSPSC Group-I on May 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31, and June 1 and 3. Similarly, the grand test for the UPSC Civil Service Examination will be held on May 23, 26, 28, 30, and June 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12. Interested and eligible candidates should submit their applications online on the website www.tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in, and for more information can contact 040-24071178 or 040-27077929.

