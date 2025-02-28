Growing demand for finance certifications: Survey

A survey by Zell Education reveals a sharp rise in finance certification enrollments, signaling a shift in professional skill development. 65 per cent of early-career professionals (18–30 years) pursue certifications to enter the finance industry, while 55per cent of experienced professionals (31–40 years) seek them for career growth.

The demand for finance certification courses has surged by 50per cent, particularly for roles requiring expertise in global financial standards, investment analysis, and emerging fields like FinTech and ESG investing. Certifications such as CFA and ACCA have seen a significant increase in enrollment, driven by the need for advanced financial skills.

Notably, 15per cent of professionals aged 20–40 are enrolling in specialised certifications for FinTech, ESG finance, and investment banking, reflecting the industry's technological and sustainability-driven transformation. Additionally, professionals with global certifications earn 25per cent higher salaries and access more diverse career opportunities.

Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director of Zell Education, stated, “The rise in global certification enrollments underscores a critical shift. With professionals targeting career advancement and salary growth, these certifications are becoming essential to stand out in a competitive job market.”

The trend is especially pronounced in finance and fintech, where professionals leverage certifications to secure advanced roles and consulting opportunities, reinforcing the growing significance of specialised financial expertise.