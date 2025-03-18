Hands-on Science learning initiative for students

A new initiative is bringing hands-on science education to students in rural Karnataka. Prayoga Institute of Education Research, in collaboration with leading science and technology companies, has launched the Kriya program in 45 government schools across 35 educational districts, including Chamrajanagara, Dharwad, Bidar, Gadag, and Mandya. The initiative aims to enhance experiential learning by providing fully equipped lab stations, enabling students to engage in scientific exploration through direct experimentation.

Each participating school has received lab stations stocked with materials aligned with the academic curriculum. These resources allow students to conduct experiments, reinforcing theoretical concepts with practical application. To ensure safe and effective usage, the labs include safety manuals and instructional guides for both students and teachers.

Education leaders highlight the program’s transformative impact. Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee at Prayoga, emphasized that hands-on science learning enhances engagement, deepens understanding, and makes scientific concepts more accessible—especially for students in government schools.

The initiative has already shown promising results, with schools reporting increased student participation and enthusiasm for science. Currently benefiting over 7,000 students in 66 schools, Kriya seeks to empower teachers through specialized training and transform classrooms into interactive, inquiry-driven learning environments. By bridging the gap between theory and practice, the program is shaping a new generation of scientifically curious and capable students.