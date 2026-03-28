HMTV Educational Awards Programme to Be Held Today

The HMTV Educational Awards 2026 will be आयोजित today in a grand ceremony at the RTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad, celebrating excellence in education across the Telugu states.

The prestigious event aims to recognise institutions that have made significant contributions to higher education and employment generation. It will honour organisations that provide quality education while ensuring accessibility for students from middle- and lower-income backgrounds.

Prominent dignitaries, including Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha and Beerla Airayya, will attend as Guests of Honour. The समारोह will also witness the participation of several noted educationists and experts from various fields.

The programme is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions. The first session will feature special presentations and discussions involving eminent personalities, highlighting key developments and challenges in the education sector.