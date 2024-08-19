Live
Just In
Honoring the ancient language of knowledge
World Sanskrit Day, also known as Vishva-Samskrita-Dinam, is an annual celebration dedicated to the ancient Indian language of Sanskrit.
Observed on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Purnima, which falls in August, this day is devoted to promoting and preserving the rich heritage of Sanskrit, often referred to as the mother of all Indian languages.
Sanskrit, one of the oldest languages in the world, is the foundation of much of India’s philosophical, literary, and scientific legacy. It is the language in which many of the Vedas, Upanishads, epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and a multitude of classical texts were composed. Despite its ancient origins, Sanskrit continues to influence contemporary languages, arts, and sciences.
World Sanskrit Day is marked by various activities aimed at reviving interest in this classical language. Universities, schools, and cultural institutions organize lectures, recitations, and workshops that explore Sanskrit’s relevance in modern times. Scholars and enthusiasts discuss the linguistic structure, literary beauty, and spiritual significance of Sanskrit, encouraging its study and use.
The celebration serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving this ancient language, which embodies the wisdom and cultural richness of India.
Efforts to revive Sanskrit are not just about keeping a language alive, but also about reconnecting with a vast reservoir of knowledge that has the potential to benefit modern society.