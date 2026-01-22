How AI Is redefining global education choices for students

At a moment when the global focus is on the future of education, it’s clear that access alone is no longer enough. What matters is outcomes. AI is now reshaping how Indian students make global education decisions by replacing guesswork with clarity. The focus has clearly shifted from aspiration to outcomes. Students are asking what a degree will actually deliver in terms of employability, return on investment, and long-term career pathways, not just rankings or destination popularity.

With AI-led, platform-driven guidance, families are increasingly relying on transparent, comparable data such as visa success rates, post-study work options, cost of living, and career outcomes. This is steadily moving decision-making away from opaque, agent-led advice towards evidence-based choices made with greater confidence.

This new decision style is also accelerating diversification beyond traditional destinations, with rising interest in emerging markets that offer affordability, STEM-aligned programmes, and practical immigration pathways. We’re seeing this play out strongly in Asia, with Singapore recording 3x growth in student interest over the last 12 months, alongside growing momentum in Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Most importantly, students now see education as a lifecycle journey rather than a one-time transaction. AI helps connect preparation, admissions, financing, and career readiness end to end, making global education more inclusive and accessible beyond Tier-1 cities. said Arnav Kumar, Co-Founder, Leap