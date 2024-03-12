How to deal with mental stress while preparing for entrance exams

Preparing for entrance exams can be an overwhelming experience, often leading to mental stress and anxiety among students. While preparing for entrance exams, you’re not only facing the complexities of creativity and innovation but also the pressure of cracking the entrance exams to secure admission in esteemed courses.

However, amidst the hustle of preparations, it’s essential to prioritize your mental well-being. Whether you’re gearing up for competitive exams or other entrance tests to secure admission to your dream college, it’s essential to prioritize your mental well-being alongside your studies.

Handling stress is also an art, and as a student, you also have to learn the art of handling stress. Here are some strategies to help you deal with mental stress while preparing for entrance exams:

Recognize stress triggers

The first step towards managing stress is to identify its triggers. Considering which aspects of exam preparation are causing you the most anxiety.

Whether it’s the fear of failure, the pressure of expectations, or excessive workload, acknowledging these stressors will help you address them effectively.

Maintain a balanced routine

Creating a balanced routine is important for managing stress. Allocate specific time slots for study, practice, relaxation, and leisure activities.

Take good sleep and a healthy diet, as it’s always said that we become what we eat. Make sure you are getting enough sleep, eating nutritious food, and getting physical exercise. Incorporating mindfulness practices like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga can also help calm your mind and reduce stress. Listen to good music or speak to your friend for a while.

Break tasks into manageable chunks

The prospect of preparing for entrance exams can seem daunting. Break down your study tasks into smaller, manageable goals. Set realistic goals for each study session and focus on one task at a time. Celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small, to stay motivated and reduce feelings of disappointment.

Practice self-compassion and seek support

Be kind to yourself throughout the preparation process. Understand that it’s okay to feel stressed or overwhelmed sometimes.

Avoid self-criticism and negative self-talk. Don’t hesitate to reach out for support from friends, family, teachers, or counselors. Share your concerns and feelings with someone you trust. Surround yourself with a supportive network that uplifts and encourages you during challenging times.

Limit social media and comparison

Social media platforms can often increase stress and feelings of inadequacy, especially when you’re constantly comparing yourself to others. Limit your time on social media, especially during intense study periods. Remember that everyone’s journey is unique, and comparing yourself to others only hinders your progress and accomplishment. Watch good content on social media to boost your confidence, but do not forget that the practical aspect cannot be improved without practice. If you practice a lot, then there is nothing to worry about.

Stay positive and motivated

To overcome mental stress, it is necessary to maintain a positive mindset. Maintain a positive attitude and have confidence in your abilities. Focus on your strengths, talents, and past achievements. Visualize yourself succeeding in the design entrance exams and achieving your goals. Surround yourself with positive affirmations, inspirational quotes, or motivational resources that keep you motivated and determined. Stay away from people, relatives, and situations that cause stress. Just follow your planned schedule for preparation and relaxation.

There is nothing new that you are going to perform, we all have to become a part of a lot of processes and follow a system for a better future.

Parents have also done it, you are doing it, and future generations will be a part of it. Consider everything as normal.

It’s normal to feel stressed while preparing for entrance exams, but it’s essential to prioritize your mental health and well-being throughout the process. Remember, your mental health is paramount, and taking care of yourself is the first step towards achieving success in your design journey.

(The author is Academic Director of Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA))