How to start a career in Cybersecurity?

These are the pre-requisites in order to make a career in Cybersecurity:

1. Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field

Most job listings in the Cybersecurity field require a bachelor's degree in either specifically Cybersecurity or in more traditional areas such as computer science or related fields.

2. Programming skills

Knowledge of languages/ tools such as C++, Java, Node, Python, Ruby, Go, or Power Shell would help lay a strong foundation for the the role of a cybersecurity professional. A programming language is a system of notation for writing computer programs. In simpler words, it is a computer language that is used by programmers (developers) to communicate with computers.

A programming language is mainly used to develop desktop applications, websites, and mobile applications. .

3. Awareness of latest cybersecurity trends

As a cybersecurity professional, you would be expected to be up-to-date with knowledge of the latest cybersecurity trends and hacker tactics.