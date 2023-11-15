  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

How to start a career in Cybersecurity?

How to start a career in Cybersecurity?
x
Highlights

These are the pre-requisites in order to make a career in Cybersecurity:

These are the pre-requisites in order to make a career in Cybersecurity:

1. Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field

Most job listings in the Cybersecurity field require a bachelor's degree in either specifically Cybersecurity or in more traditional areas such as computer science or related fields.

2. Programming skills

Knowledge of languages/ tools such as C++, Java, Node, Python, Ruby, Go, or Power Shell would help lay a strong foundation for the the role of a cybersecurity professional. A programming language is a system of notation for writing computer programs. In simpler words, it is a computer language that is used by programmers (developers) to communicate with computers.

A programming language is mainly used to develop desktop applications, websites, and mobile applications. .

3. Awareness of latest cybersecurity trends

As a cybersecurity professional, you would be expected to be up-to-date with knowledge of the latest cybersecurity trends and hacker tactics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X