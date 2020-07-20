Hyderabad: Free course in digital marketing

Hyderabad: The All India Small Scale Industries Minorities Committee is organising Free Online Digital Marketing Course for unemployed educated youth and women from next week.

S Z Sayeed, the president of committee, in a press release said that in the present conditions conventional methods of marketing are losing popularity and the digital marketing is becoming popular by the day.

The committee is organising digital marketing, website development, affiliate marketing, basic video editing, etc Registraion may be made on WhatsApp No. 98499 32346. Timing of the training would be intimated to the candidates.