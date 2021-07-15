Top
Hyderabad: IBPS online registration halted

IBPS said on Wednesday that the on-line registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations to recruit clerks in public sector Banks

Hyderabad: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) said on Wednesday that the on-line registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations to recruit clerks in public sector Banks, under the Common Recruitment Process – XI, has been temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances.

In a press release, the IBPS referred to ad dated July 12 for the recruitment and advised candidates to follow official IBPS website www.ibps.in for further information.

