Hyderabad Public School Celebrates Graduation Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School - Begumpet hosted the Graduation Ceremony for its Class of 2023 today. Himanshu Tambe, CEO and Co-Founder COSMODE Consultants, alumnus and Head boy of the class of 1983 was the Chief Guest for the event. The Chief Guest also felicitated the 103 graduating students with Diplomas, mementoes, and book prizes at the ceremony. Gold medals were awarded to 39 meritorious students who secured highest percentages.



It was a moment of pride for the outgoing batch of eaglets as the choir rendered the poignant notes of the School Song. Honored teachers, salutatorians and valedictorians praised the Class of 2023’s dedication to its school and classmates. The Chief Guest Himanshu Tambe congratulating the exceptional class said, “The teachers are ‘unspoken angels’ behind this success. I am deeply privileged to be invited back. I wish the outgoing batch will have their own success theory as all alumni of HPS have.” He emphasized on the importance of investing in the quality of relationships, and reminded the students that humility, hunger to succeed and smart work will be important tenets for their future.



The valedictorian, Rajitha Valluri of the Commerce stream and the School's ISC topper urged her batch mates to ‘keep soaring like eagles’. She reminisced about her first day at school and reflected her deep seeded love for the school. Sri Rajitha thanked her teachers profusely for their constant support and encouragement. She congratulated her fellow classmates on their collective success. The Headboy, Ankith Suhas Rao, was awarded the Palem Srikanth Reddy Gold Medal for Highest All-round Achievement for being an active member of the school Decarbonize team for the past 5 years and the youngest Indian delegate at the COP27 conference in Egypt, where he presented the Global Youth Manifesto. Pratyay Gopal Reddy R, a tech Wizkid with an incisive, scientific mind who led his House to a historic triumph and a violinist par excellence was awarded the IDL Chemical Gold Medal Outstanding Outgoing student. Corporal Goli Meenakshi, a shining example of exceptional leadership skills, discipline, and commitment to her duties, was awarded the Umesh Chandra Memorial Gold Medal Best NCC Cadet for the academic year 2022-23.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Skand Bali, Principal of the Hyderabad Public School said that it is a deeply emotional moment for the school as, yet another batch of Eagles has notched success and is ready to soar high. Addressing the class he said, “You have grit and tenacity, and the fact that you have fared so well today demonstrates your ability to fight for your dreams and accomplish your goals. Let today be a memory that stays with you as a time in your life where you were able to defeat the odds and accomplish something great”. He added that it’s a very special batch as they are passing during the school’s centenary year.

The 103 HPS graduates clad in blue and white tossed their caps off as the school and the teachers look forward to them conquer the world after graduation.