Hyderabad students shine at Olympiad awards 2022-23

Hyderabad: Three students from Hyderabad have achieved international ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam 2022-23. Rishi Shekhar Shukla, a student of Eleventh grade at Pallavi model School, earned International Mathematics Olympiad rank 1, received Rs. 50,000 International Gold medal and a merit certificate whereas Pranjali singh, of Ninth grade from Vikas The Concept School, secured International Mathematics Olympiad rank 1 received an Gold medal and a merit certificate and Podila Shreyans, a student of grade Fifth at the Chirec International School, earned rank 1 in International Mathematics Olympiad, received an Gold medal and a merit certificate.

In the SOF Olympiad Examination 2022-23, approximately 60 lakh students from 70 countries participated, with more than 2.85 Lakh students from Hyderabad alone. Schools such as Delhi Public School, Surya the Global School, Kennedy High the Global School were among the participants.

The Science Olympiad Foundation conducted an awards ceremony at Delhi to honour and present awards to the Olympiad exam winners, teachers, and principals for the academic year 2022–2023. The top three SOF worldwide rank winners from classes First to Twelve that participated in seven Olympiad exams were recognised during the ceremony. The auspicious occasion was graced by Justice Dipak Misra, former Chief Justice of India.

During the event, 66 international rank-1 winners received Rs. 50,000 in addition to an international gold medal and a merit certificate, while the 66 international rank-2 winners received Rs. 25,000 as well as an international silver medal and a merit certificate, and 66 international rank-3 holders was given Rs. 10,000, a bronze medal, and a merit certificate. From the 70 participating countries, the top 25 principals and top 60 instructors, whose students excelled at the worldwide level, were also honoured with cash prizes, souvenirs, and citations.

Mahabir Singh, Founder and Director of SOF, said, SOF has conducted Olympiad exams for 25 years. Over 70000 schools from 1400 cities in 70 different countries took part in the seven SOF Olympiad exams from February 22–23, and millions of students registered to sit for them. The top state level rankings of more than 81,000 pupils from 6300 schools have earned them awards. Additionally, & Gold Medals of Excellence & have been given to almost 100,000 pupils for receiving the highest grade in their individual schools. Additionally, 3000 principals and instructors have received awards for their dedication to education and single-minded quest of successfully enhancing pupil’s academic understanding.

Other dignitaries present at the event were Justice Rekha Palli, Judge High Court of Delhi, Col. Comdt. Prof. Dr. Rajendrakumar Anayath, Manish Gupta, President of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Dr. Satish Arya, Dean (retd.) CBL University, Haryana and R. Ravi, CEO, Founder Epiance Software Pvt. Ltd., B’luru.