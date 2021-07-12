IBPS Clerk 2021: Registration process begins today at ibps.in, check the details here

The registration process for clerical jobs to be recruited by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) in nationalised banks has begun today. The interested candidates are hereby advised to visit the official website ibps.in for details and to register for the recruitment process. The candidates can submit their application form today i.e July 12 to August 1 including payment of fees.



The candidates can click on the direct link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl11jun21/ to register and submit the applications.

Here are the steps to submit applications



1. Open the official website ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS Clerical tab available on the left side.



3. Then click on the new registration link and complete the registration by providing basic details.



4. The User ID and password will be sent to the email and mobile number.

4. Later using the User ID and password, login to the portal and fill in all the details and upload photo, signature, certificates etc.

5. Make the payment and download the receipt for further use.

6. Download the application form and preserve it for future reference.



The preliminary examination for IBPS clerk 2021 will be held on August 28, 29, and September 4 followed by the main exam on October 31 for those qualified in preliminary exam.

