ICAI announces Dec CA exam schedule

Hyderabad: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is affording another opportunity for students appearing for the CA exam 2021 Final and Old Intermediate course exam. They can appear for the exams in December this year.

The institute has posted the details on its website, listing the areas for the students. The extension is being provided keeping in view of the hardships faced by them on account of Covid or other reasons.

The 2021 exam will the last opportunity for those following the old course, as the old course scheme will be scrapped. The institute has published in its website the time-tables of the December exam schedule, besides that of the ICR IRM, CA intermediate and final foundation exams.

The exam dates schedules are: ICAI CA Foundation, December 13, 15, 17 & 19; ICAI CA Intermediate, December 6 to 18; ICAI CA Intermediate New Scheme, December 6 to 20; ICAI CA Final course (of opt out students), December 5 to 19; CA Final (Group I), December 5, 7, 9, 11; Old Scheme CA Final (Group II only for selected students) December 13, 15, 17 and 19; New Scheme, CA Final (Group I) December 5,7,9,11; New Scheme (Group II) December 13, 15, 17 and 19.