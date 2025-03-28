ICAI Revises CA Final Exams: Now to Be Held Thrice a Year

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a major change in its examination framework, increasing the frequency of the CA Final exam from twice to three times a year. This decision, taken by ICAI’s 26th Council, aims to enhance opportunities for students pursuing the Chartered Accountancy qualification.

The revised schedule aligns the CA Final exam with the Intermediate and Foundation courses, which had already been moved to a thrice-a-year cycle in a previous decision. Going forward, all three levels of the Chartered Accountancy program will be conducted in January, May, and September.

In addition to this change, ICAI has also restructured the Post Qualification Course in Information Systems Audit. The Assessment Test for this course, previously conducted in June and December, will now take place in February, June, and October, ensuring greater accessibility for ICAI members.

ICAI President CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda highlighted the impact of this decision, stating, “This reform provides students and members with more chances to succeed, reflecting ICAI’s commitment to their professional growth. By increasing examination frequency, we are reinforcing our dedication to supporting future Chartered Accountants.”

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, operates under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With a membership of over four lakh professionals and more than ten lakh students, ICAI is the world’s largest professional accountancy body. Its presence extends through five Regional Councils, 177 branches across India, 52 Overseas Chapters, and 33 Representative Offices in 85 cities across 47 countries.