IICA and NALSAR launched a new programme LL.M in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws

New Delhi : The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in association with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad launched a new programme, LL.M in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws at New Delhi.

The first of its kind of programme in India was launched by Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Addressing the gathering, Govil appreciated IICA for conceptualizing this programme and collaborating with the world class institutions such as NALSAR University of Law. He further appreciated IICA for emerging as the leading institute in terms of offering the online and offline courses regularly on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws and Procedures.

With reference to the LL.M Programme with NALSAR on IBC, the Secretary mentioned that the main objective of the programme is to produce the best and tailor made professionals, academicians and researcher on IBC who may take up the profession with utmost confidence and join the rich insolvency eco-system in the country.

While speaking about the course coverage, he mentioned that the contents of the course are covering all kinds of insolvency included both in IBC and allied legislations.

Prof. Shrikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor. NALSAR spoke about the association with IICA as historical because the NALSAR and IICA are sharing the common goals to emerge as centre of excellence in this area of IBC.

The course offered is a two-year full time LL.M. Degree Residential Course, with 51 credits arranged over four semesters, equally divided between the two campuses of IICA and NALSAR.

The intense academic activity during each semester will be for at least 24 weeks of teaching, research, practical assignments, seminar presentations focusing on the subjects offered, in and outside the classroom, and will also include four distinct periods of mandatory internship component with industry. Initially, a total of 60 seats is being made available for each batch.

The registration process for the course would start from 8th June, 2023 and end on 31st July, 2023. The classes would commence from 5th October, 2023 at NALSAR campus. Selection would be both through the CLAT scores and a written examinations-cum-interview process, each stream contributing 30 students each. Students can apply online at www.nalsar.ac.in till 31st July 2023.