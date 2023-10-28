IIIT-Hyderabad among top 100 institutions for 5G Use Case Lab

The 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) witnessed a remarkable moment as the Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, virtually presented IIIT Hyderabad with the prestigious 5G Lab Award. This recognition marked a significant achievement for the institute, securing its place among the top 100 institutes in India. IIITH is among the three top institutes selected from the state of Telangana.

The award ceremony was celebrated in the presence of jubilant students, dedicated faculty members, and enthusiastic staff. The event provided an excellent opportunity for attendees to capture memorable moments with esteemed guests, explore the innovative Smart City Living Lab, and interact with the dedicated team behind the 5G Use Case Lab.

DOT will be funding the infra for the 5G Labs for up to approximately Rs. 50 lakhs (80% CAPEX DOT and 20% CAPEX IIITH) and also support the OPEX for maintaining the infra for the next four years.

Faculty from SPCRC, CVEST, SERC, CSG, RRC will be part of IIITH’s 5G lab which is being anchored by its Smart City research centre.

A special presentation on the 5G Use Case Lab was conducted by Anuradha Vattem, Lead Architect of the Smart City Living Lab at IIIT Hyderabad. This presentation aimed to educate students about the various practical applications of 5G technology and the challenges it can help solve. It emphasized the lab's role in ensuring that students comprehensively understand the diverse areas of 5G applications.

Ms.Deepti and Mr.Shravan Kumar from the DOT along with the local BSNL team, played crucial roles in providing the required coordination and support. Their dedication and assistance significantly contributed to the success of the event.

The 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress, held from October 27 to 29, aspires to bolster India's position as a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and exporting cutting-edge technologies like 5G, 6G, and AI. With over one lakh participants from 22 countries, including 5,000 CEO-level delegates, 230 exhibitors, 400 startups, and numerous stakeholders, IMC 2023 was a groundbreaking event.

As part of this initiative, the 'Aspire' startup program has been introduced to foster meaningful connections between startups, investors, and established businesses, further boosting India's progress.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in his inspirational address, urged all attendees to drive technological transformation in India through 5G technology. He underlined India's potential to lead the world in the upcoming 6G technology, setting the stage for the inauguration of IMC 2023.

