IIM-A launches online MBA programme

Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has introduced a two-year Online MBA programme, an official said, adding this is the first time the MBA course online is being provided.

The course will cost Rs 20 lakh for 900 hours of learning.

This initiative is designed to cater to the needs of working professionals and entrepreneurs, aiming to harmonise their career aspirations with ongoing professional commitments, a statement noted.

The programme is open to working professionals and entrepreneurs with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) and at least three years of full-time work experience.

Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM-A, said: “Unlike other institutes, we will take mass entries for this course. We will take around 75 students for this course. We are also preparing our studio in campus to conduct the online sessions.”

The newly launched Online MBA programme is a blended format that integrates in-person, on-campus modules with online sessions.

This hybrid model is specifically tailored for experienced professionals, requiring at least three years of work experience.

Professor Joshy Jacob, Chairperson (Online MBA), detailed the curriculum’s focus, which is designed to equip participants with crucial functional and organizational skills. “The programme aims to enhance participants’ proficiency in making informed managerial decisions, leveraging insights from various disciplines such as human behavior, economics, and finance. The curriculum ensures a balanced learning experience, combining complex interpersonal and organizational dynamics in on-campus sessions with more analytically driven content in online classes,” Jacob said.