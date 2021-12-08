IIM CAT 2021: Answer Key Released! Find Direct Link Here

The IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the IIM CAT official site at iimcat.ac.in. The direct link to download the answer key is provided below.

The Indian Institute of Management released the IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key on December 8, 2021. The answer key link got activated at 10 am. IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official website, the "Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 am on December 8 till 5:00 pm on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration."

IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key: How to Download; Follow these steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official IIM CAT site at iimcat.ac.in. Login to the account through login credentials. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and download the page. Keep a printed copy of it for future needs.

The exam was held on November 28, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections to the answer key can do so until December 8 at 5 pm via the objection management tab.



