IIM Rohtak Celebrated 15th Foundation Day

Rohtak: Indian Institute of Management Rohtak celebrated its 15th Foundation Day on November 16, 2023 Thursday. The institution celebrated the notable achievements of the director, faculty and students who have excelled in their respective professional domains. Additionally, the Institute acknowledged noteworthy research and program accomplishments from the previous year.

Sanjeev Kaushal, IAS, Chief Secretary, Haryana and Brig Dr. Arvind Lal, Padma, Chairman and MD, Dr. Lal Path Labs were present as a guest of honor. The proceedings started by highlighting the salient aspects of the various programmes offered by the institute and emphasizing the achievements of institutional members in the domains of research, consulting and other areas.

IIM Rohtak aims to provide quality education to all meritorious students. IIM Rohtak is the largest IIM in terms of student enrollments with the number of students exceeding 1500. The flagship programme of PGP is internationally accredited by AMBA. As far as the batch profile of students is concerned, IIM Rohtak has consistently maintained a 75% female representation of students in the last four years. The institution has earned a noteworthy global ranking of 151+ in the QS-World University Rankings 2024 and secured the 12th position in the management category in the NIRF India Rankings 2023. The student body represents 30 states and union territories, showcasing the institute’s diversity. As part of its efforts to contribute back to the local community, students successfully completed the Rural Engagement Programme (REP) this year similar to last year. As part of REP, students conducted surveys across all 22 districts of Haryana to assess the awareness and effectiveness of government policies in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, women’s safety, etc.

The institute runs around 25 short-duration management development programmes (MDP) for senior government officials and private enterprises. It conducts in-company programs for organizations including CRPF, BIS, LIC, ITBP, IOCL,Tata AIG, Indian Police Services and Haryana Police Services. IIM Rohtak is known for its impactful research, consistently ranking among the top three IIMs in research output per faculty. Notably, several faculty members including the director at IIM Rohtak have been named among the top 2% researchers in the world by Stanford University.The faculty body has produced an impressive tally of over 10+A* papers and 75+A papers in recent years. Under the guidance of Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, the institute’s faculty and DPM studentshad 101 publications in 2022-23. This included 75 articles in journals, 7 conference papers, and 11 newspapers and magazine articles.

Moreover, the institute is actively involved in conducting impact assessments and providing consultancy services to various pivotal government agencies. In collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, IIM Rohtak did an impact assessment of viewership of “Mann ki Baat.” The institute also advises important organizations such as Army Management Studies Board, Central Armed Police Forces, and Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce on critical projects linked to expectancy mapping of young new generation officers, training needs analysis and crop residual management respectively. IIM Rohtak has also conducted other consultancy projects for the Central Government and the Government of Haryana including Ministry of Tourism, Department of Post and Telegraph and Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

In his address,Brig. Dr. Arvind Lal, Chairman and MD, Dr. Lal Path Labs highlighted the indelible mark of Dr. Lal PathLabs on the healthcare landscape. His transformative life story which included elements of courage, inspiration and unconventional thinking, in creating India’s largest chain of diagnostic labs was inspiring for the students. He highlighted the technological achievements of his organization such as introducing AI for genetic profiling and being the first private lab whom ICMR approached during the COVID-19 pandemic for RT-PCR tests. Dr. Lal also stressed the importance of timely diagnosis by mentioning how regular mammogram tests for woman aged 35 and above help identifyBRCA1 genes and facilitate early detection of breast cancer, the number one cancer affecting women in India.

Dr. Lal stated that the Indian healthcare sector was at a turning point, with the industry becoming more lucrative than before. This insight underscored the crucial role of effective management in the healthcare industry and its resilient nature moving forward. This industry, regarded as practically recession-proof, evolved from family-run establishments to thriving corporate entities, positioning itself as the sunrise sector. Based on the concept of the “Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid”, propounded by Late Prof. C. K. Prahalad, Dr. Lal suggested that firms which simultaneously addressed the issues of accessibility, quality and affordability could derive sustainable profits through large volumes .

Continuing with the discussion on knowledge and wisdom, Sanjeev Kaushal, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Haryana, lauded IIM Rohtak as a global educational leader providing quality education to an increasing number of deserving students. He claimed that the institute embodies the idea of Mahatma Gandhi by fusing modern management ideas with timeless knowledge from ancient scriptures. Drawing inspiration from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagwad Gita, and Arthashastra, he mentioned how IIM Rohtak emphasizes effective management through strategic thinking. He highlighted the pivotal role of the institute in contributing to Haryana's growth by training public servants and enhancing governance. Inputs from reputed educational institutes like IIM Rohtak has enabled the Haryana government to start novel initiatives like Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana and Matrushakti Udyamita Yojana, which foster youth empowerment and women's entrepreneurship. He expressed pride in IIM Rohtak's upcoming extension campus in Gurugram, which he characterized as the nation’s emerging startup capital.

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak emphasized the crucial role of purpose in enabling achievement and noted the challenge of finding purpose amidst the abundance of available knowledge. He expressed concern about the diminishing presence of confident individuals in management roles. He stressed that people become what their ideas are, drawing on the knowledge of Bhagavad Gita. He emphasized the power of pure thought and showed how a solid dedication to duty combined with the best intentions can overcome all deterrents and destructive influences and lead people to path of righteousness. Prof. Dheeraj Sharma closed with the message, “Remain dutiful with the purest of intentions”, encapsulating the essence of the discussion.