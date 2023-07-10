IIM Sambalpur welcomes MBA Batch, with 60% female students

Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur, one of the premium B-schools in the nation, announced the inauguration of its 9th MBA batch 2023-25, marking it as the biggest batch of the institute. The institute has increased the batch size from 300 last year to 320 this year.

With inclusivity as one of the core values of IIM Sambalpur, the new batch saw a galloping increase in women participation with 60% of female students (197 seats) marking their seats in the course out of 329 students. Male students bagged the rest 40% of the seats (132 seats). The Institute aspires to provide students with excellent learning experience in all aspects of management education to adapt to the dynamically rapid business environment. The new batch facilitates comprehensive tech-enhanced learning.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed guests including Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, President of Vedanta Ltd. and Swati Agarwal, Partner at Deloitte, who provided inspiring insights to all students present at the ceremony. Sharing the knowledge and wisdom with great transparency and expertise, they guided the incoming batch onto their academic journeys ahead and what the same would entail. Prof. Shivani Sharma delivered vote thanks to all dignitaries who were present at the event.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur expressed his views while welcoming the largest batch in the institute's history with such great gender diversity. He said, “At IIM Sambalpur, we focus on three core values that are innovation, integrity and inclusiveness which are based on the teachings of the Hindu deities - Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. The three lines in IIM Sambalpur’s logo depict those three Is in the form of famous Sambalpuri handloom design. These are the three core values if focused can help Indian B-schools to rank globally. Going forward I believe that these values will be the differentiating factor in the learning journey of the incoming batch. I hope this transformative educational experience for the students will bring about a bigger societal impact in future.”

Swati Agrawal, Partner, Deloitte, shared the concept of IPL in management, which she explained as Impact, Purpose and Leadership. Impact depicts the societal impact that you make; purpose depicts your inner drive; and lastly leadership, which is about having vision, empathy, and inspiring others. Equally important are two Fs, which are failures and friendships. Students will have to learn to move on from failures and secondly friendships. Build as many friends as you can. They will be your support systems in future life. Be authentic.

Tapan Kumar Chand, President, Vedanta Ltd. shared the importance of ethical leadership. He shared his professional experiences with students and the importance of ethical leadership in different roles and its benefits in the long run. He underlined the power of concentrated efforts, which will help one in achieving great results.

As IIM Sambalpur commences with its new academic year, its mission remains undefeated and focused on nurturing socially responsible leaders who can drive as well as encourage positive change in society. With its esteemed faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and industry partnerships, IIM Sambalpur is industriously dedicated to making a crucial impact on the business landscape in India and beyond.