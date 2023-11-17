IIT Delhi announces M.Tech in Energy Transition program for Abu Dhabi campus

New Delhi : IIT Delhi on Friday announced M.Tech in Energy Transition and Sustainability for its Abu Dhabi campus, saying that the last date of application is November 27.

It said that the proposed master’s, scheduled to start in January 2024, aims to prepare professionals and scholars of the energy industry and associated sectors by offering a comprehensive and multifaceted understanding of technology, public policy, and environmental sustainability issues in the energy sector.

IIT Delhi said that prospective candidates will have to undergo a rigorous selection process, in line with IIT Delhi’s stringent academic standards. “Details may be found at: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/ (under the Admissions tab: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/postgraduate-programs),” IIT Delhi said.

The IIT and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) have partnered with ADNOC to announce a scholarship for students opting for its inaugural Master’s program in Energy Transition and Sustainability at the upcoming Abu Dhabi campus.



It said that the master’s program will provide a robust foundation on technologies and policies related to the energy transition. It will also allow candidates to specialise in two areas that is ‘Technologies for Decarbonisation’ and ‘Economics, Policy and Planning for Energy Transition.’

