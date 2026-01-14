IIT GATE Admit Card 2026 released: Hall ticket download link

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially released the GATE Admit Card 2026 for all registered candidates. Aspirants appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can now access and download their GOAPS Hall Ticket from the official website. The admit card was made available on 13 January 2026, and candidates are advised to download it well in advance of the examination.

GATE 2026 important dates

Admit Card Release: 13 January 2026

GATE 2026 Examination Dates:

♦ 07 February 2026 (Saturday)

♦ 08 February 2026 (Sunday)

♦ 14 February 2026 (Saturday)

♦ 15 February 2026 (Sunday)

The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts, including forenoon and afternoon sessions, at designated centres across the country.

How to download GATE 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official GATE 2026 website: https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in Click on the GOAPS Login link on the homepage. Enter your registered Enrollment ID or Email ID and Password. After successful login, click on the “Download Admit Card” option. The GATE 2026 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen in PDF format. Download and print the admit card for exam day use.

Details available on the hall ticket

The GATE 2026 admit card includes the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, enrollment number, exam date, shift timing, complete exam centre address, and important instructions to be followed on the examination day.

Exam day instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence. Candidates without the required documents will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Applicants are strongly advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and contact the authorities immediately in case of any discrepancy.