IIT Hyderabad & Kathmandu University Launched Joint Doctoral Programme

Hyderabad: In an important development for internationalization, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and Kathmandu University (KU) agreed to offer Joint Doctoral Programme (JDP) at the PhD level in all areas of research. Many more decisions to strengthen the ties between the two Institutes were taken during the recent visit of the IITH delegation to KU.

Under this JDP programme, bright and motivated students from India and Nepal will have the opportunity to work on frontier areas of science, technology & design, and medical innovations. The students admitted to the JDP at KU will have an opportunity to spend up to one year at IITH, supported by an IITH scholarship during their stay at IITH and vice versa. This association is aimed at developing successful academic and research collaborations in the areas of common interest and complementary capabilities. It seeks to harness the synergy at both institutions to propel excellent research.

Further, IITH will host 10 BTech students from KU in the final year (4th year) from the August 2023 cycle with an aim to provide much-needed research exposure among undergraduate students. IITH also agreed to host undergraduate students from KU for a short research internship.

To take the mutual academic and research collaboration to newer heights, both Institutes also agreed to exchange their faculty to work collaboratively on the grand challenges which are common to both countries. Both Institutes agreed to further foster their ongoing collaboration, especially in the area of Medical Technology, Yoga and Heritage Science.

Prof Bhola Thapa, Vice-Chancellor, KU said, “There are lots of opportunities for both the Institutes KU and IITH to work jointly to promote faculty exchanges, joint research programs, and international internships. Together we can do much more for us. Let’s march together to become Vishwaguru.”.

Enumerating the program’s merits with KU, Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IITH, said, “The Joint Doctoral Program with Deakin & SUT Australia and NTHU Taiwan highlight IITH's commitment to global collaboration and academic excellence. Signing the JDP MoU with KU, Nepal showcases the potential for fostering regional development and empowering students as catalysts of positive change as we collaboratively Invent & Innovate in Technology for Humanity for which IITH stands for.”.

The program was launched with a signing of the agreement (MoU) at KU, Nepal, by Prof Bhola Thapa (Vice-Chancellor, KU) and Prof B S Murty (Director, IITH) last month in the presence of Prof Manish Pokharel (Dean of School of Engineering), Prof Dr Manoj Humagain (Dean of School of Medical Sciences), Prof Janardan Lamichhane (Dean of School of Science), Associate Deans of the Schools, Heads of the various Departments, Dr V Natraj Prasad (Director of College of Medical Sciences), Prof Tarun K Panda (Dean - International Relations, IITH), Prof Saptarshi Majumdar (Dean - Academics, IITH), and Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma (Dean - Sponsored Research and Consultancy, IITH) along with other officials from KU.