IIT Hyderabad offers to strengthen NITs

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has Innovation in its DNA. Every endeavour at IITH drives towards this motto. BUILD (Bold & Unique Ideas Leading to Development) Program that nurtures IITH Students, a Semester-long Internship for UGs & a 1-year Industry oriented Project for PGs and SURE Internships are all intended to develop ‘Innovation Quotient’ among UG/PG students, not only at IITH but across the country. IITH’s collaboration with NITs intends to usher the amazing talented youth from the NITs to develop enthusiasm towards Innovation and Invention in Technology for Humanity (IITH).



While elaborating on his strategy behind this alliance, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “IITH is one of the fastest evolving academic institutes with a strong focus on Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship as we want Innovation as a magic wand to let our dynamic youth to be Job-Providers instead of a Job-Seekers. It is also important to nurture research interest among UG students for India not only to be “AtmaNirbhar” but also a global leader in innovation and technology development. I am confident this move will be a significant mark towards the above goal.



Emphasizing Academic Aspects, Prof Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academics) IITH, said, "The collaboration between IITH and NIT has a long-term vision to strengthen the tech education ecosystem. Not only it connects the NIT students with the IITH PhD program, but also it nourishes the academic exchanges between two nationally important institutions. We @IITH sincerely believe that such an initiative will add value in NEP implementation, skill development and research excellence in the days to come.”



Stating this initiative as a significant step towards fostering Research Ecosystem, Prof Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean (Sponsored Research & Consultancy), IITH, said, “The close cooperation between the IITs and NITs is very crucial to address the global challenges by strengthening the PhD programs. IIT Hyderabad has taken an excellent initiative by connecting with various NITs to give early exposure to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and make them aware of some cutting-edge research going on at IITH. This will motivate them to pursue research as their career, hopefully.”



The Nine NITs include:



1. NIT Sikkim



2. NIT Silchar



3. NIT Agartala



4.NIT Nagaland



5. NIT Meghalaya



6.NIT Srinagar



7. NIT Calicut

8.VNIT Nagpur

9.NIT Rourkela