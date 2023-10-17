IIT-J invites applications for PhD programmes

Jodhpur: IIT Jodhpur has opened its online portal to accept PhD applicants for January 2024. The institute will accept applications till October 20th, 2023. The PhD programmes offered by IIT Jodhpur are based on written tests and/or interviews. Admissions to PhD programmes are open in specific disciplines and interdisciplinary programmes.

Currently, the Institute has more than 4,500 students enrolled across various UG, PG and PhD programmes.

The main objective of the doctoral programme at IIT Jodhpur is to provide cutting-edge inter-disciplinary research and to train the next generation of academics that inspire future technology with sustainable solutions.

The applicant must have a master's degree in engineering, pharmacy, agricultural science, science, humanities, social sciences, or management with at least 60 per cent marks or at least 6.0/10 CPI or CGPA for GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC (55% for SC/ST/PD).

The BTech graduates from centrally-funded technical institutions (CFTI) with a CGPA of 8.0 and above are eligible to apply to all PhD courses at IIT Jodhpur without writing the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE). However, students with a CGPA lower than 8.0 are required to write the GATE to be eligible.

PhD Programmes are available in the following categories: Regular with Institute Assistantship, Individual Fellowship (i.e., CSIR/UGC/DBT/ICMR/INSPIRE etc.), Sponsored, Working Professionals, Part-time, Part-time (Online), Indian Nationals Residing Abroad (INRA) and foreign nationals. Regular PhD students will be eligible for Research Assistantship (RA) and Teaching Assistantship (TA) -- Financial support as per Ministry of Education norms.