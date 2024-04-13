IIT Kanpur excels in data science & AI categories in QS World University Rankings

New Delhi: In the recently published 2024 QS World University Rankings by subject, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Saturday said that it made its debut on the esteemed list of top institutions for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (AI), securing global rank of 36 and the second position within the country.

The institute has also maintained its fifth position in Engineering & Technology in the country, achieving a global QS rank of 93 in 2024.

In Computer Science, it climbed from 96 to 84, ranking third nationally, while in Electrical Engineering it remains at 96, holding the fifth position in India.

“IIT Kanpur is vigorously advancing its AI-driven initiatives through strategic collaborations with both public and private entities,” the institute said.

"Moreover, the institute is furthering its AI-driven endeavours by the institute’s upcoming Medical School partnering with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to enhance telemedicine through AI," it added.

In Mathematics, there has been a notable improvement from 122 to 106, securing the position of second best institute in India.

Within Natural Sciences, it progressed from 248 to 215, maintaining its fifth position nationally.

In Mechanical Engineering, the institute has jumped from 121 to 101, remaining sixth in the country, while in Civil Engineering it has moved from the 101-150 band to the 51-100 band.