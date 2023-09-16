IIT Kanpur introduces new cohorts for eMasters Degree Programs, addressing India's growing industries

In the wake of India's significant rise as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, the financial sector's projected growth until 2035 and the country's vibrant digital technology and telecommunications markets have captured global attention. As India propels forward, it is making significant strides in sectors such as Cyber Security, Power Generation, FinTech, and Data Science, presenting abundant opportunities for skilled professionals to build a future-ready workforce capable of tackling emerging challenges. Additionally, Sustainability, eMobility, AI and Machine Learning, Business Leadership in Digital Age, are also evolving as crucial domains necessitating urgent interventions.

To meet this rising demand, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) is proud to announce the commencement of new cohorts for its groundbreaking eMasters degree programs. Applications are being invited for various new cohorts in Data Science and Business Analytics, Financial Technology and Management, Business Finance, Financial Analysis, Public Policy, Next Generation Wireless Technologies, Cyber Security, as well as Power Sector Regulation, Economics, and Management.

Apart from these existing programs, IIT Kanpur has launched four new eMasters degree programs in Climate Finance and Sustainability, Renewable Energy and e-Mobility, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Business Leadership in Digital Age, with applications open for the inaugural cohorts. Amidst the burning concerns around sustainability and climate change, the Climate Finance and Sustainability program would give a broad overview of financial strategies and sustainable initiatives; whereas the Renewable Energy and e-Mobility program would cater to the evolving alternative energy sector. The program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will prepare professionals to be adept at the rapidly evolving sector, and the Business Leadership in Digital Age program will upskill professionals in modern business dynamics.

Designed for executives, these eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score, allowing professionals to pursue advanced education without disrupting their careers. The programs offer a flexible completion timeframe of 1-3 years, catering to diverse schedules.

Since its inception in 2021, the eMasters degree programs have been a path-breaking and unique initiative from IIT Kanpur to upskill working professionals across on-demand areas. With a flourishing bouquet of carefully curated programs in domains of data analytics, fintech, management, economics, and so on, the eMasters degree programs have catered to a wide range of working professionals and graduates with two or more years of work experience, in equipping them to navigate the changing tides.

These programs feature an impactful learning format, comprising live interactive classes held exclusively on weekends, complemented by self-paced learning. Each program encompasses a 60-credit, 12-module curriculum meticulously crafted to align with industry needs. Renowned faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur lead these programs, lending their expertise to foster real-world application. Moreover, participants can leverage the credit transfer feature, potentially waiving up to 60 credits for future higher education endeavors (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. The programs also grant access to IIT Kanpur's placement and incubation cells, as well as its extensive alumni network, enhancing participants' career growth and networking opportunities. Enriching the learning journey, participants have the chance to visit IIT Kanpur's campus, connect with esteemed faculty, and engage with seasoned professionals, eventually earning the distinguished IIT Kanpur alumni status.

Professionals enrolling in these programs will acquire multifaceted expertise essential for shaping the nation's future. Over 100 professionals have already completed their eMasters degrees from IIT Kanpur, propelling their careers in pioneering domains. The eMasters program at IIT Kanpur is distinctive as it grants Senate-approved eMasters degrees at the convocation, rather than diplomas or certificates. The inaugural graduating class received their degrees at the 56th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. Applications are open until October 31, 2023, for fresh cohorts to start from January 2024. To learn more about these programs, visit: https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/