IIT-Madras to hold ‘Demo Day’ at T-Hub today

Hyderabad: The IIT Madras faculty and alumni will meet JEE candidates and their parents at T-Hub on Thursday.

According to officials, this initiative is part of the ‘Demo Day’ events that are being held in both physical mode in several cities across India as well in online mode. The event is an opportunity for students and their parents to interact with current students, faculty, and alumni and receive authentic and up-to-date information directly from the source.

Through the Demo Day events, students can also seek clarification about recent changes, like the introduction of new courses.

IIT Madras has introduced two new B Tech Programmes – Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (IBME) – besides a B Tech in AI and Data Analytics (AIDA) that was introduced last year. Interested JEE candidates can register via the link https://www.askiitm.com/demo-day. Aspirants can also browse through existing answers.