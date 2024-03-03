Live
- Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav takes indirect dig at Akhilesh
- NDSA expert committee to visit Kaleshwaram on March 6; Uttam assures full cooperation
- Golf: Seven Indians in the fray at the USKG Malaysian Championships
- PM Modi chaired Union Council of Ministers meeting to discuss the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
- Council of Ministers brainstorm on vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047', detailed action plan for next 5 years: Sources
- Uddhav targets BJP, says politics of dismantling opposition parties won't endure
- Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India's Deepak Bhoria goes down fighting on opening day
- IIT Roorkee organises programme to foster design-driven innovation in MSMEs
- Seahawks chopper squadron to be commissioned into Indian Navy
- After tripartite accord, TMP ends 5-day-long sit-in in Tripura
Just In
IIT Roorkee organises programme to foster design-driven innovation in MSMEs
Leading the charge in innovation in the country's Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organised an awareness programme on the MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme. The event, held on Saturday, aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia in fostering design-driven innovation.
Leading the charge in innovation in the country's Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organised an awareness programme on the MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme. The event, held on Saturday, aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia in fostering design-driven innovation.
It will also help participants leverage design-driven innovation as a catalyst for growth and transformation within the MSME sector and help design solutions for global competitiveness.
"The MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme underscores the pivotal role of design thinking in propelling MSMEs towards competitiveness and sustainability. Collaborating with industry stakeholders and leveraging the expertise of academia, we can foster a culture of innovation that drives economic growth and societal progress," said Prof. Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design and Coordinator, Design, Innovation Centre, IIT Roorkee, in a statement.
Design awareness is instrumental in empowering MSMEs to harness the full potential of design thinking across their product lifecycle.
By fostering a design-centric approach, IIT Roorkee enables MSMEs to enhance product quality, market relevance, and overall competitiveness.
"We are honoured to spearhead the 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme' in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME and industry partners. IIT Roorkee is committed to fostering a transformative bridge between academia and industry, propelling MSMEs towards innovative design solutions and heightened competitiveness in the ever-evolving landscape of manufacturing," said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.