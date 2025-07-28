Implications of the two-exam system in school curriculum and planning

India's assessment landscape is undergoing significant changes because of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) recent announcement that Class 10 students will take two exams starting in the 2025–2026 academic year. The primary goals of this action are to provide students with a structured pathway to enhance their academic performance within the same year and to address the persistent problem of exam-related stress. Although the intent is remarkable, it will have a significant impact on how the curriculum is planned, how teachers teach, and how the school year runs.

Curriculum pacing is one of the most important factors. Schools have traditionally designed their curricula to culminate in a single board exam. The academic year is essentially divided into two stages by the two-exam system: getting ready for the first exam, which is probably scheduled for mid-February, and then waiting a short while before the second exam in May. Because of this time compression, lessons, practice papers, and revision cycles must be carefully planned to cover all the material without overwhelming students. Academic support and remediation are other important factors. To assist students who don't meet their expectations on their first try, schools will need to set up strong support systems. Individual counseling, focused revision sessions, and prompt identification of learning gaps will become crucial. To provide separate measures for both students who are excelling, looking to raise their scores, and those in need of remedial support, this change demands stronger collaboration among teachers.

The two-exam framework will require adjustments in academic scheduling. Schools may need to reorganize timelines for pre-board exams, internal assessments, and project submissions to ensure clarity and avoid overlap. Teachers will also need to adapt to preparing students for two examination cycles within the same academic year.

By providing a second chance within the same academic year, this model may help students feel less nervous. But there's also a chance that some students will become comfortable because they see the first exam as a "trial run." Schools need to make it very clear that both tests are equally important and that the best approach is still to put forth constant work all year long. Crucially, the policy emphasizes how important it is to help students develop their time management and self-control. Schools will play a crucial role in helping students develop effective study habits, stress-management strategies, and the adaptability needed to face repeated testing without burning out.

Overall, the two-exam system represents a progressive step toward making assessment more student-friendly. Yet its success will depend largely on how effectively schools redesign their academic calendars, teacher training, and student guidance practices to align with this new approach. Thoughtful planning, adaptability, and a shared commitment to student growth will be critical to realizing the intended benefits of this reform.

(The author is Principal at The Scindia School)