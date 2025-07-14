In IIM Raipur's new MBA batch, 14.5 pc students from IITs, NITs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has a unique batch this year, showcasing a rich tapestry of diversity, with students representing 21 states and three union territories.

A notable 14.5 per cent of the cohort are alumni of top-tier institutions, including IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs -- underscoring a strong trend toward academic excellence.

Specifically, 26 students (7.57 per cent) hail from elite institutes such as IIT Guwahati, NIT Rourkela, NIT Tiruchirapalli, and VNIT Nagpur, reflecting an upward trend in student calibre.

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur told IANS that they have inaugurated the MBA Batch of 2025-27 with an intensive orientation programme, welcoming 353 students to a transformative journey rooted in diversity, inclusion, and leadership. The programme highlighted the institute’s expanding national presence and growing academic repute.

Maintaining a balanced academic background, 55.5 per cent of the batch comes from engineering disciplines, while 44.5 per cent represent a wide array of non-engineering fields such as commerce, sciences, law, humanities, management, dentistry, and medicine.

This interdisciplinary mix aims to foster well-rounded decision-making and enriched peer learning.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, emphasised the value of such diversity, stating, “Classroom diversity drives decision-making depth. At IIM Raipur, we don’t just teach management -- we create a space where analytical thinking meets human insight. The interdisciplinary nature of this cohort enhances engagement, strengthens collaborative problem-solving, and prepares students to thrive in today’s interconnected world. Our goal is to develop not just competent professionals but also ethical and visionary leaders.”

Students arrive at IIM Raipur with an average of 23 months of professional experience across sectors such as IT, engineering, BFSI, retail, and healthcare. This blend of academic excellence and practical exposure contributes to a dynamic and collaborative learning ecosystem, he added.

The week-long programme included several impactful sessions aimed at student empowerment and institutional immersion.

According to the IIM, there was a POSH sensitisation workshop led by Prof. Ashapurna Baruah with inputs from experts Mala Thapar and Dr. C.K. Swain.

A Career and Placement orientation was also offered. International relations overview, Campus and infrastructure briefings were also provided for the students.

The IIM also arranged a scholarship awareness session and a mental health and stress management session. These sessions underscored the IIM’s commitment to a holistic student experience -- nurturing not only academic and professional growth but also ethical awareness, psychological well-being, and social responsibility.