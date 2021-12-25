Institutes Offering Financial Modelling Courses in India

Financial Modelling is a valuation tool that teaches you to work with historical information of companies and analyze the company performance on relevant financial parameters. This analysis is then used to give us an estimate of the valuation of companies/projects. The course helps you focus on building skills in excel, financial statement analysis, project finance, and equity modelling. These institutes are providing the best-in-class courses in financial modelling courses in India:



Henry Harvin

Acquire the most in-demand prerequisites for Finance Professionals and master the core skills across all Finance domains. Globally recognized curriculum with 6 essential modules along with Industry- related Case Studies and Develop a robust Financial Model using advanced Financial techniques, lastly Gain expertise in the Mechanics of Financial Reporting. It is a 9 in 1 course offered by Henry Harvin for the enlisters of the course and also guarantees money back and 100% Placement support for 1-Year post successful completion of the course.

Imarticus

Imarticus includes trading simulations and case studies to make sure that your learning is practical and make sure that learning continues even outside of classroom sessions, you are given access to our seamless, online Learning Management System. The course is a Holistic, well-rounded, and practical curriculum designed by industry experts with exclusive access to content from London Stock Exchange. It is a 9-week course and offers completion with a certificate.

Wall Street School India

Wall street school believes in fee after success so they charge a 40% fee initially and the balance 60% is charged post placements with a max of 90-day commitment. So that pressure of responsibility of placements is as much yours as ours. The trainers are Ex-consultants and Ex-investment bankers of reputed companies such as Mckinsey and Goldman Sachs. They bring real business problems to the classroom. To add up the credible pinch to your CV, a certification for successful completion of the workshop is provided after the end of the training program, which is industry-recognized. The courses start from the beginner level to the advanced level.

UpGrad

Online Certificate programs are offered by the IIT Delhi under the aegis of Continuing Education Programme (CEP) so that the Institute can realize its vision of serving as a valuable resource for industry and society. The course is designed for professionals especially. They have 25+ Hours of Live Sessions, 150+ Hours of Learning Content, and Weekly Doubt Clearing Sessions with the Top Management Faculty. With the completion of the course, you receive a certificate from IIT Delhi.

ProSchool

Financial modelling is the core skill required for profiles like Investment Banking, Equity Research, Portfolio Management, Project Finance, Credit Research, Financial Planning & Analysis, etc. You can acquire the skills to get into these profiles or be a successful investor or help your start-up raise funds. The course can be taken by fresh graduates or postgraduates, MBA aspirants, working professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs. You receive a Joint certification from NSE Academy and IMS Proschool after successful completion of the course. Faculties at Proschool are from top institutes with rich industry experience and provide Provides additional training and certification on VBA-Macros and Merger & Acquisition (M&A).