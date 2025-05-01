IPE hosts Annual Finance Conference 2025

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) hosted its Annual Finance Conference 2025 at the Shamirpet Campus in Hyderabad, bringing together an array of scholars, industry practitioners, and academicians to explore the evolving landscape of finance in fostering inclusive growth, innovation, and value creation.

The conference opened with an inaugural address by Chief Guest Prof. N.R. Parashuraman, former Director of SDMIMD. He underscored the dual importance of technological advancements in fintech and core financial principles. Prof. Parashuraman encouraged participants to critically examine the structural shifts redefining modern finance.

Guest of Honour Mohith, Co-founder of Utsuk Consulting, emphasized the changing expectations from finance professionals. “Beyond technical expertise, leaders must cultivate communication skills, global competitiveness, and resilient organizational cultures,” he remarked.

The valedictory session featured Prof. M.S. Narasimhan of IIM Bangalore as Chief Guest. He called for research aligned with global investment patterns, urging India to strategically navigate global trade shifts to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the context of China’s trade dominance.

Prof. D. Chennappa of Osmania University, serving as Guest of Honour for the closing session, advocated for actionable, impact-driven research to support India’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, particularly through financial inclusion.

Conference Chairman and IPE Director Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murthy highlighted the need for interdisciplinary approaches to finance, especially at its intersection with sustainability and governance.

Organized by IPE’s Centre for Financial Education, the conference showcased 53 peer-reviewed papers—shortlisted from 176 submissions—across six thematic areas including fintech, behavioral finance, and financial inclusion. Presentations came from scholars representing IITs, IIMs, and premier business schools and universities nationwide.

The event was convened by Prof. Y. Rama Krishna, with Dr. Swati Mathur and Dr. P. Kalyani serving as co-conveners. The conference reaffirmed finance’s transformative role in shaping India’s socio-economic trajectory.