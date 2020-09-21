JEE Advanced 2020: Admit cards released at jeeadv.ac.in, know how to download

JEE Advanced 2020: The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 got released today at 10.00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020, on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 can download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

The official notification reads, "JEE (Advanced) Admit Card downloading schedule is from Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:00 IST to Sunday, September 27, 2020, 09:00 IST."

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination is scheduled to be organized on September 27, 2020, at several centres spread across the state.

Steps to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020:

 Go the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

 On the homepage, click on the link, "JEE Advanced 2020 admit card."

 A new page will be displayed on the screen.

 Enter your credentials and login.

 On the screen, the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed.

 Download your admit card displayed on the screen and take a print out of the same for future use.