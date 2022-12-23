JEE Advanced 2023 exam on June 4 Registrations to begin from April 30

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced-2023 for admission to IITs will be conducted on June 4 with Paper-1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper-2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively. The online registration process will be from 30th April 2023 to 4th May 2023 at 5 pm and payment of fee will be completed by 5 pm on 5th May.

The Candidates are advised to complete online registration process through https://jeeadv.ac.in portal. Foreign Candidates https:// jeeadv.ac.in/foreign . Admit cards will be available from May 29 to June 4. The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, which released the schedule and detailed brochure on Thursday. Candidates are required to appear for both the papers.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Burhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Raebareli, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (IPRG) , Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) in Visakhapatnam and other institutes will provide admissions based on JEE Advanced ranks this time.

Meanwhile, the examination will be conducted in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gudlavalleru, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Markapuram, Mylavaram, Narasaravpet, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Surampalem, Tadepalligudem, Tirupati, Vijayawada.of Andhra Pradesh.