JEE Advanced key released, direct link here, results likely in June 18

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the provisional key for the JEE Advanced Examination held on June 4 exam for admissions into BTech courses in the prestigious IITs of the country on Sunday.

Students have been given an opportunity till 5 pm on June 12 to raise objections on this key. Also, the provisional answer keys for both the papers in this examination along with special links for giving their feedback to the students have been made available separately on the official website https://Jeeadv.ac.in/.

Meanwhile, the officials are contemplating to release the JEE Advanced Exam results next Sunday (June 18) as per the schedule already released by IIT Guwahati. Arrangements are being made.