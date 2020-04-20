JEE main 2020 likely to be held in June, HRD ministry

The JEE 2020 mains examination likely to be held in June 2020, said Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. This comes due to the nation-wide extension of COVID-19 lockdown up to May 3.

The HRD ministry is in consultation with the IITs and board of examinations on finalising the exam date. Once it is confirmed with the IITs, the centre will formally announce the date of JEE main 2020.

When the centre announced the lockdown till April 14, the National Testing Agency (NIA) proposed the exam in the last week of May. However, due to the lockdown extension, the agency also announced the postponement of JEE 2020 exam.

The JEE mains 2020 was supposed to held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020. Due to the postponement of the exam, the admissions process in most of the engineering colleges is also delayed. At present, the educational institutions are holding online classes for the students due to the lockdown.