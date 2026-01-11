JEE Main 2026 hall ticket: Release date and download process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 admit card online ahead of the examination dates. Candidates registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be able to download their admit cards from the official website once the link is activated. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre.

As per past trends, the JEE Main admit card is usually released three to five days before the examination. NTA will announce the exact release date through an official notification on its website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in , for the latest updates.

To download the JEE Main 2026 admit card, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth or password. After logging in, the admit card can be viewed, downloaded, and printed for future reference. It is recommended that candidates take multiple printouts and keep them safely until the admission process is completed.

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, examination date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, and exam-day instructions. Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the NTA helpdesk immediately.

Along with the admit card, candidates are required to carry a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Electronic devices, study material, and prohibited items will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

JEE Main 2026 is a key entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions, as well as for eligibility to appear in JEE Advanced. Candidates are advised to stay updated through official sources to avoid misinformation.