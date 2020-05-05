JEE Main and NEET 2020 examinations schedule announced: Here are the dates

JEE Main and NEET 2020: In a big breaking in connection with the conduction of NEET 2020 examinations, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the JEE Main and NEET exam dates, which would be conducted in July. JEE Mains examinations, which has to be held in multiple sessions are scheduled from July 19 to July 23 and while medical entrance test will be conducted on July 26. However, the JEE Advanced is likely to to be held in August, and the dates will be released soon.

The minister asserted that the exam dates of CBSE class 10 and 12 would be announced this week. Earlier, the minister had announced that the exams would be held by May-end, however, with the lockdown being extended till May 17, the exams have been postponed further. Over 9 lakh students have registered to appear for JEE Main, and over 15.93 lakh have applied for NEET 2020, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body.

The centre is likely said to be contemplating to reduce the academic session for the upcoming year as suggested by the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting of state education ministers with the Union HRD minister.