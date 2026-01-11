JEE Main session 1 schedule 2026 revised: NTA updates exam dates and timetable

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, bringing clarity for lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country. The updated dates outline the examination window, paper-wise schedule, and key timelines related to admit cards and results.

As per the revised notification, JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted from January 21 to January 29, 2026. The examination will be held in multiple shifts across various centres in India and abroad. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) examinations are scheduled on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, to be conducted in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The Paper 2 examinations for B.Arch and B.Planning will be conducted on January 29, 2026. Candidates appearing for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) are advised to check the detailed subject-wise timing and instructions once the admit cards are released.

The JEE Main examination is a national-level entrance test conducted by NTA for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes offered by NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions. It also serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, required for admission to IITs.

NTA has already released the city intimation slips, allowing candidates to know their allotted exam cities in advance. Admit cards are expected to be issued in the third week of January 2026, while the results for Session 1 are likely to be announced in February 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JEE Main website for updates and further instructions.